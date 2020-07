Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Cute 1 story, ready for new occupants! This darling 3 bedroom is spick-and-span, and features an open floorplan, oversized, eat in kitchen, and large pantry. Bedrooms all have ample closets. There is even a storage building in the nice-sized back yard! Neutral paint throughout, and large living room with brick fireplace. Master retreat has large, walk in closet, stand alone shower, and soaking tub. Plenty of easy access to major highways!