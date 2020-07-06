All apartments in McKinney
Last updated August 20 2019 at 10:57 PM

3316 Woodbluff Lane

3316 Woodbluff Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3316 Woodbluff Lane, McKinney, TX 75071

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
Beautiful single story home with an open & spacious floor plan. Home offers 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 dining areas, laminate wood floors, upgraded tile, granite counters, tiled back splash, recess lights, upgraded fixtures, high & vaulted ceilings, chair & picture molding, bay windows, skylight, fireplace with gas logs, large yard with plenty of trees for shade. Master bedroom connects with secondary bedroom for flexibility as nursery, library, gym or home office. Easy access to Hwy 75, Hwy 380 & Hwy 121. Minutes from the historic downtown McKinney surrounded by lots of shopping and fine dining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3316 Woodbluff Lane have any available units?
3316 Woodbluff Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 3316 Woodbluff Lane have?
Some of 3316 Woodbluff Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3316 Woodbluff Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3316 Woodbluff Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3316 Woodbluff Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3316 Woodbluff Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 3316 Woodbluff Lane offer parking?
No, 3316 Woodbluff Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3316 Woodbluff Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3316 Woodbluff Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3316 Woodbluff Lane have a pool?
No, 3316 Woodbluff Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3316 Woodbluff Lane have accessible units?
No, 3316 Woodbluff Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3316 Woodbluff Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3316 Woodbluff Lane has units with dishwashers.

