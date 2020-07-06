3316 Woodbluff Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities gym

Beautiful single story home with an open & spacious floor plan. Home offers 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 dining areas, laminate wood floors, upgraded tile, granite counters, tiled back splash, recess lights, upgraded fixtures, high & vaulted ceilings, chair & picture molding, bay windows, skylight, fireplace with gas logs, large yard with plenty of trees for shade. Master bedroom connects with secondary bedroom for flexibility as nursery, library, gym or home office. Easy access to Hwy 75, Hwy 380 & Hwy 121. Minutes from the historic downtown McKinney surrounded by lots of shopping and fine dining.