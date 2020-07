Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

Great location near downtown Mckinney, Wonderful updated 3 bedroom 2 bath great floor plan, with laminated floor in living and dinning room, updated kitchen with granite and stainless steel appliances, 2 full baths with granite counters and new paint. Large master bedroom with separate shower and bat tub, custom paint overlooking private backyard. oversize laundry room and lots of storage. ready to move in!