Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

GREAT LOCATION MINUTES FROM 121 AND HW 75!! BEAUTIFUL AND SPACIOUS 4 BED 2 BATH HOME WITH INVITING BACKYARD. KITCHEN FEATURES OPEN PLAN GRANITE COUNTERTOPS WITH BRAND NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES AND LOOKS INTO BREAKFAST AND FAMILY ROOM. TILE FLOORING IN PUBLIC LIVING AREAS AND SPLIT BEDROOM FLOOR PLAN. INCLUDES LOVELY MASTER SUITE WITH GARDEN TUB, SEPARATE SHOWER HUGE WALK-IN CLOSET!

NEW UPDATES: THIS HOUSE IS BACK ON THE MARKET OWNER WILL INSTALL NEW CARPET