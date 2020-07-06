All apartments in McKinney
3108 Kennedy Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3108 Kennedy Drive

3108 Kennedy Dr · No Longer Available
Location

3108 Kennedy Dr, McKinney, TX 75071

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
game room
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
game room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3108 Kennedy Drive Available 03/01/19 House for Lease in McKinney Area - 5/2.1/2 - Specious 2-story house with 5 bedrooms, 2.5 baths plus a study and a game room. Master bedroom is downstairs. Entire house updated with vinyl flooring, no carpet. Spacious open kitchen and cabinetry with ample storage space for your family needs! Refrigerator included. Easy Access to HWY 380 and HWY 75. Must See! Dont miss this great opportunity to call it your sweet home!

{Tenant to verify all information} Please go to 31realty.net, click (Rent), click (View Details) in this property listing to get more information and then click (Contact Us) to schedule showing. Property is not Section 8 approved.
(PET POLICY):
Pet is allowed. Please kindly verify with the landlord's rental property insurance coverage on certain types of breeds. Pet deposit is $350 for each pet, and it is non-refundable.

(RENTAL REQUIREMENT):
Min credit score 600. We will check rental history, income, background and credit history. Monthly Income: prefer 3 times of monthly rent.

(DEPOSIT):
Deposit is 1 month of rent. Extra deposit required to cure background blemishes. Rent and deposit are not negotiable until application is received.

(APPLY):
Please visit www.31realty.net, and find this property on the [Rent] tab, click on [Apply Now] next to the property address.
Application fee is $40 for each person over 18 years old.
Everyone over 18 years old needs to apply separately.
Please include driver license and 2 recent pay stubs.

(RLNE3683566)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3108 Kennedy Drive have any available units?
3108 Kennedy Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 3108 Kennedy Drive have?
Some of 3108 Kennedy Drive's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and game room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3108 Kennedy Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3108 Kennedy Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3108 Kennedy Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3108 Kennedy Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3108 Kennedy Drive offer parking?
No, 3108 Kennedy Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3108 Kennedy Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3108 Kennedy Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3108 Kennedy Drive have a pool?
No, 3108 Kennedy Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3108 Kennedy Drive have accessible units?
No, 3108 Kennedy Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3108 Kennedy Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3108 Kennedy Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

