3108 Kennedy Drive Available 03/01/19 House for Lease in McKinney Area - 5/2.1/2 - Specious 2-story house with 5 bedrooms, 2.5 baths plus a study and a game room. Master bedroom is downstairs. Entire house updated with vinyl flooring, no carpet. Spacious open kitchen and cabinetry with ample storage space for your family needs! Refrigerator included. Easy Access to HWY 380 and HWY 75. Must See! Dont miss this great opportunity to call it your sweet home!



{Tenant to verify all information} Please go to 31realty.net, click (Rent), click (View Details) in this property listing to get more information and then click (Contact Us) to schedule showing. Property is not Section 8 approved.

(PET POLICY):

Pet is allowed. Please kindly verify with the landlord's rental property insurance coverage on certain types of breeds. Pet deposit is $350 for each pet, and it is non-refundable.



(RENTAL REQUIREMENT):

Min credit score 600. We will check rental history, income, background and credit history. Monthly Income: prefer 3 times of monthly rent.



(DEPOSIT):

Deposit is 1 month of rent. Extra deposit required to cure background blemishes. Rent and deposit are not negotiable until application is received.



(APPLY):

Please visit www.31realty.net, and find this property on the [Rent] tab, click on [Apply Now] next to the property address.

Application fee is $40 for each person over 18 years old.

Everyone over 18 years old needs to apply separately.

Please include driver license and 2 recent pay stubs.



(RLNE3683566)