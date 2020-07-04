3100 Saint James Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking bbq/grill garage

Spacious & move-in ready 3-bedroom home on an oversized lot in Frisco ISD! Formal living & dining areas are perfect for entertaining. Open family room is warmed by corner gas log fireplace and opens to the spacious kitchen with ample cabinet & counter space and huge walk-in pantry. Large Master Bedroom enjoys dual sinks, garden tub & walk-in shower. 2nd floor Game Room is a perfect place to relax or entertain! Oversized secondary bedrooms. Covered patio with fan overlooks the large backyard and built-in grill. Enjoy award winning schools in Frisco ISD & easy access to Gabe Nesbitt park, shopping & dining!