Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking garage new construction

Brand new two story home for lease. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and white cabinets. Wood floors throughout the first floor, carpet upstairs and tile in all the bathrooms. On the second floor you will find the Master bedroom with en-suite bath, two more bedrooms and the Laundry room. One car garage with carport. Close to Historic Downtown McKinney with all its quaint shops and restaurants. Easy access to 75 and 380.