Last updated May 5 2020 at 3:36 AM

3017 Avery Lane

3017 Avery Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3017 Avery Lane, McKinney, TX 75070
Eldorado Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great location off Eldorado parkway and Lake Forest.Hardwood floor in living area, hall way and kitchen. Build -in microwave with electric range. Plenty of counters and cabinets with kitchen island net to breakfast nook with sitting bench.Wood Burning with gas log fireplace. Lots of windows bring all natural sunlight. Great size master bedroom with bay window and master bath has garden tub and separate shower with walk in closet. Fourth bedroom could has french glass door could be used as study room. Patio with good size backyard surrounded nice by board-on-board fence. Minutes to Kruger and Market Street grocery stores.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3017 Avery Lane have any available units?
3017 Avery Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 3017 Avery Lane have?
Some of 3017 Avery Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3017 Avery Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3017 Avery Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3017 Avery Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3017 Avery Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 3017 Avery Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3017 Avery Lane offers parking.
Does 3017 Avery Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3017 Avery Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3017 Avery Lane have a pool?
No, 3017 Avery Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3017 Avery Lane have accessible units?
No, 3017 Avery Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3017 Avery Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3017 Avery Lane has units with dishwashers.

