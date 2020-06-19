3017 Avery Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Great location off Eldorado parkway and Lake Forest.Hardwood floor in living area, hall way and kitchen. Build -in microwave with electric range. Plenty of counters and cabinets with kitchen island net to breakfast nook with sitting bench.Wood Burning with gas log fireplace. Lots of windows bring all natural sunlight. Great size master bedroom with bay window and master bath has garden tub and separate shower with walk in closet. Fourth bedroom could has french glass door could be used as study room. Patio with good size backyard surrounded nice by board-on-board fence. Minutes to Kruger and Market Street grocery stores.