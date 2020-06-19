All apartments in McKinney
Last updated April 17 2020 at 5:30 PM

3010 Quail Hollow

3010 Quail Hollow · No Longer Available
Location

3010 Quail Hollow, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

patio / balcony
ceiling fan
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Beautiful home on a landscaped lot in an established neighborhood, close to shopping, dining, schools, with easy access to highways. The elegant interior is accentuated by large windows, decorative lights, and ceiling fans throughout the home. 2 living rooms with stone fireplace is perfect for entertaining. Kitchen has tons of built-ins and ample counter space. Master suite features a luxurious master bath with dual sinks, separate shower and vanities, and a garden tub. Spare bedrooms are spacious and versatile. Huge backyard with patio is the perfect venue for outdoor activities and summer parties. Schedule a showing now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3010 Quail Hollow have any available units?
3010 Quail Hollow doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 3010 Quail Hollow have?
Some of 3010 Quail Hollow's amenities include patio / balcony, ceiling fan, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3010 Quail Hollow currently offering any rent specials?
3010 Quail Hollow is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3010 Quail Hollow pet-friendly?
No, 3010 Quail Hollow is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 3010 Quail Hollow offer parking?
No, 3010 Quail Hollow does not offer parking.
Does 3010 Quail Hollow have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3010 Quail Hollow does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3010 Quail Hollow have a pool?
No, 3010 Quail Hollow does not have a pool.
Does 3010 Quail Hollow have accessible units?
No, 3010 Quail Hollow does not have accessible units.
Does 3010 Quail Hollow have units with dishwashers?
No, 3010 Quail Hollow does not have units with dishwashers.

