3010 Quail Hollow

Amenities

patio / balcony ceiling fan fireplace bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities

Beautiful home on a landscaped lot in an established neighborhood, close to shopping, dining, schools, with easy access to highways. The elegant interior is accentuated by large windows, decorative lights, and ceiling fans throughout the home. 2 living rooms with stone fireplace is perfect for entertaining. Kitchen has tons of built-ins and ample counter space. Master suite features a luxurious master bath with dual sinks, separate shower and vanities, and a garden tub. Spare bedrooms are spacious and versatile. Huge backyard with patio is the perfect venue for outdoor activities and summer parties. Schedule a showing now!