2904 Dover Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Immaculate one story home in the quiet neighborhood of Coventry Point. You will love this bright open floor plan with wood floors and tile throughout the home except for the bedrooms which have new plush carpet. Formal dining is currently being used as an office showing the versatility of this home. The beautiful kitchen features crisp white cabinets, granite countertops, an island and breakfast area. The kitchen overlooks the living room making it great for entertaining. Large master bedroom with en-suite bathroom that includes separate vanities, garden tub and a stand up shower. This amazing home also boasts two additional bedrooms and another full bathroom with double sinks and lots of storage.