Last updated October 26 2019 at 3:11 AM

2801 Vail Drive

2801 Vail Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2801 Vail Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Eldorado

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
microwave
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
parking
garage
Great location with easy access to shopping & amenities. 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage home features extensive wood floors throughout the first level. Entry has high ceilings & a lovely wrought iron staircase. Formal living is light-filled and could double as a home office. Formal dining has crown & picture frame moldings. The well laid out island kitchen boasts 42 inch cabinets, gleaming granite counters, designer tile backsplash & is open to the breakfast nook highlighted with bay windows. The spacious living room is anchored by a cozy wood burning fireplace with elegant mantle. All bedrooms are up. Master suite has double vanities, garden, tub & a large walk in shower. Open patio overlooks the backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2801 Vail Drive have any available units?
2801 Vail Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 2801 Vail Drive have?
Some of 2801 Vail Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2801 Vail Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2801 Vail Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2801 Vail Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2801 Vail Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 2801 Vail Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2801 Vail Drive offers parking.
Does 2801 Vail Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2801 Vail Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2801 Vail Drive have a pool?
No, 2801 Vail Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2801 Vail Drive have accessible units?
No, 2801 Vail Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2801 Vail Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2801 Vail Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

