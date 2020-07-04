2801 Vail Drive

Amenities

Great location with easy access to shopping & amenities. 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage home features extensive wood floors throughout the first level. Entry has high ceilings & a lovely wrought iron staircase. Formal living is light-filled and could double as a home office. Formal dining has crown & picture frame moldings. The well laid out island kitchen boasts 42 inch cabinets, gleaming granite counters, designer tile backsplash & is open to the breakfast nook highlighted with bay windows. The spacious living room is anchored by a cozy wood burning fireplace with elegant mantle. All bedrooms are up. Master suite has double vanities, garden, tub & a large walk in shower. Open patio overlooks the backyard.