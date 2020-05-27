All apartments in McKinney
Last updated January 3 2020 at 3:01 PM

2715 Sunny Meadows Court

2715 Sunny Meadow · No Longer Available
Location

2715 Sunny Meadow, McKinney, TX 75070
Eldorado

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
playground
hot tub
Check out this unique 4 bed 2.5 bath, 2925 sqft cul-de-sac home with an oversized backyard!!! This house has been fully renovated!!! Open floor plan includes wooden floors throughout the house. Downstairs master bedroom overlooks the beautifully landscaped backyard. Kitchen boasts granite countertops. Downstairs office offers french doors for privacy. Three upstairs bedrooms, bath, craft room with sink & game room. Energy efficient house with ceiling fans, window treatments, and even an extra layer of insulation in the attic! Home located in the Valley Creek Elementary McKinney ISD zone and walking distance to El Dorado CC golf course. The backyard is family oriented with a hot tub and playground.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

