2715 Sunny Meadows Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities game room playground hot tub

Check out this unique 4 bed 2.5 bath, 2925 sqft cul-de-sac home with an oversized backyard!!! This house has been fully renovated!!! Open floor plan includes wooden floors throughout the house. Downstairs master bedroom overlooks the beautifully landscaped backyard. Kitchen boasts granite countertops. Downstairs office offers french doors for privacy. Three upstairs bedrooms, bath, craft room with sink & game room. Energy efficient house with ceiling fans, window treatments, and even an extra layer of insulation in the attic! Home located in the Valley Creek Elementary McKinney ISD zone and walking distance to El Dorado CC golf course. The backyard is family oriented with a hot tub and playground.