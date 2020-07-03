2713 St Johns Drive

Amenities

clubhouse fireplace game room oven

Unit Amenities fireplace oven Property Amenities clubhouse game room

Only minutes from 121, Dallas N Tollway, 75, 380, Gabe Nesbit Community Center, Stonebridge Country Club, shopping and dining. Great home in Stonebridge Ranch with an open floor plan, large eat in kitchen which extends into the family room, and gameroom. Master with its large storage is down for convenience and privacy. This home is designed to create lovely memories in comfort and style. While HOA fees are covered by owners, enjoy all the amenities for fun and relaxation. Living in Stonebridge Ranch, you are offered a great home and a life style in a master-planned community.