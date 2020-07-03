All apartments in McKinney
2713 St Johns Drive
Last updated June 16 2019 at 1:58 AM

2713 St Johns Drive

2713 Saint John S Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2713 Saint John S Dr, McKinney, TX 75070
Stonebridge Ranch

Amenities

clubhouse
fireplace
game room
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
clubhouse
game room
Only minutes from 121, Dallas N Tollway, 75, 380, Gabe Nesbit Community Center, Stonebridge Country Club, shopping and dining. Great home in Stonebridge Ranch with an open floor plan, large eat in kitchen which extends into the family room, and gameroom. Master with its large storage is down for convenience and privacy. This home is designed to create lovely memories in comfort and style. While HOA fees are covered by owners, enjoy all the amenities for fun and relaxation. Living in Stonebridge Ranch, you are offered a great home and a life style in a master-planned community.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2713 St Johns Drive have any available units?
2713 St Johns Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 2713 St Johns Drive have?
Some of 2713 St Johns Drive's amenities include clubhouse, fireplace, and game room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2713 St Johns Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2713 St Johns Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2713 St Johns Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2713 St Johns Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 2713 St Johns Drive offer parking?
No, 2713 St Johns Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2713 St Johns Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2713 St Johns Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2713 St Johns Drive have a pool?
No, 2713 St Johns Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2713 St Johns Drive have accessible units?
No, 2713 St Johns Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2713 St Johns Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2713 St Johns Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

