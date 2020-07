Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

JUST REMODELED-Nestled in Grand Traditions of Stonebridge Ranch on a Cul-De-Sac. This 4 bedroom 3 bath home has all of the right touches in all of the right places. The kitchen that was built for a chef with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, large island, breakfast bar, a under mount sink and a water filtration system. The family room has a wood burning fireplace and newly installed luxury vinyl planking floors.