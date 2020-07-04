All apartments in McKinney
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2609 Swan Drive

2609 Swan Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2609 Swan Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Stonebridge Ranch

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
garage
Light and Bright with tall ceilings and open floor plan. 3 bedroom, 2 bath, with 2 car garage, in Stonebridge Ranch Community. Enjoy a beautiful master suite with large walk in closet, double vanities, separate shower and an over-sized soaking tub. Other features include 2 dining areas, utility room with full size WD connections, and a fireplace in the LR. Tenants can enjoy the Stonebridge Ranch recreational facilities including the great community pools, clubhouse, jogging trails and more. Excellent location in highly sought McKinney ISD. Close to 121 and 380, with lots of restaurant and retail options nearby.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2609 Swan Drive have any available units?
2609 Swan Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 2609 Swan Drive have?
Some of 2609 Swan Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2609 Swan Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2609 Swan Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2609 Swan Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2609 Swan Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 2609 Swan Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2609 Swan Drive offers parking.
Does 2609 Swan Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2609 Swan Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2609 Swan Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2609 Swan Drive has a pool.
Does 2609 Swan Drive have accessible units?
No, 2609 Swan Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2609 Swan Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2609 Swan Drive has units with dishwashers.

