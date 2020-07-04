All apartments in McKinney
Last updated May 20 2019 at 12:07 PM

2603 TOURETTE CT

2603 Tourette Court · No Longer Available
Location

2603 Tourette Court, McKinney, TX 75070
Eldorado

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 4 + 2 Vista of Eldorado Home for Lease in McKinney - This home is beautifully kept and well taken care off. Updates include paint, carpet, and updated bathroom. The home offers a wonderful split floor plan with two living areas and two dining areas, 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Master bedroom has a separate shower and garden tub with a huge walk-in closet. It's special features like the corner fireplace makes it very unique and quite cozy. This home has granite in the kitchen, sprinkler system, stainless steel appliances and much more. A MUST SEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

