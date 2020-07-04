2603 TOURETTE CT

Amenities

Beautiful 4 + 2 Vista of Eldorado Home for Lease in McKinney - This home is beautifully kept and well taken care off. Updates include paint, carpet, and updated bathroom. The home offers a wonderful split floor plan with two living areas and two dining areas, 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Master bedroom has a separate shower and garden tub with a huge walk-in closet. It's special features like the corner fireplace makes it very unique and quite cozy. This home has granite in the kitchen, sprinkler system, stainless steel appliances and much more. A MUST SEE!



(RLNE4891197)