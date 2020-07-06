All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 2425 Heads And Tails Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
2425 Heads And Tails Lane
Last updated July 18 2019 at 12:31 AM

2425 Heads And Tails Lane

2425 Heads and Tails Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2425 Heads and Tails Lane, McKinney, TX 75071

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This spacious home in the Sandy Glen subdivision has fabulous, gleaming wood floors in the living room. The formal dining has an entry into the kitchen with a breakfast area. Kitchen bar space opens to a large living room with a fireplace. All bedrooms are upstairs. The master suite has a sitting area and large bathroom with a great walk in closet. One bedroom even has a balcony to enjoy the open air outdoors, morning or night. Nice backyard space with plenty of room for entertainment. Heads or tails, you can make this your home today!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2425 Heads And Tails Lane have any available units?
2425 Heads And Tails Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 2425 Heads And Tails Lane have?
Some of 2425 Heads And Tails Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2425 Heads And Tails Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2425 Heads And Tails Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2425 Heads And Tails Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2425 Heads And Tails Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2425 Heads And Tails Lane offer parking?
No, 2425 Heads And Tails Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2425 Heads And Tails Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2425 Heads And Tails Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2425 Heads And Tails Lane have a pool?
No, 2425 Heads And Tails Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2425 Heads And Tails Lane have accessible units?
No, 2425 Heads And Tails Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2425 Heads And Tails Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2425 Heads And Tails Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Central Park At Craig Ranch
7920 Collin David South Drive
McKinney, TX 75070
The Atlantic McKinney Ranch
5500 McKinney Place Dr
McKinney, TX 75070
McKinney Square
6600 McKinney Ranch Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
McKinney Village at the Medical District
201 McKinney St
McKinney, TX 75069
Ranch at Hudson Xing
3250 Hudson Crossing
McKinney, TX 75070
The Gables of McKinney Apartments
1500 W Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75069
Gray Branch Luxury Apartments
1760 N Ridge Road
McKinney, TX 75071
Aspire McKinney Ranch
4700 Ridge Rd
McKinney, TX 75070

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center