2405 Champlain Way

WOW! Hard to find one story with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths with study in Stonebridge. Home has beautiful hardwood floors throughout, new carpet installed 2018 in bedrooms, granite and SS appliances in kitchen. Nice sized Master BDRM and bathroom has stone glass shower and granite countertops with dual sinks. Truly one of a kind backyard with covered patio over looking stone double tier walls with shaded trees. Great for entertaining. Access to all Stonebridge amenities. Washer, dryer and fridge included. As well as patio furniture. Pets on a case by case basis.