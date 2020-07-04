All apartments in McKinney
Last updated August 12 2019 at 2:31 AM

2405 Champlain Way

2405 Champlain Way · No Longer Available
Location

2405 Champlain Way, McKinney, TX 75070
Stonebridge Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
WOW! Hard to find one story with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths with study in Stonebridge. Home has beautiful hardwood floors throughout, new carpet installed 2018 in bedrooms, granite and SS appliances in kitchen. Nice sized Master BDRM and bathroom has stone glass shower and granite countertops with dual sinks. Truly one of a kind backyard with covered patio over looking stone double tier walls with shaded trees. Great for entertaining. Access to all Stonebridge amenities. Washer, dryer and fridge included. As well as patio furniture. Pets on a case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

