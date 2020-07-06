2305 Summit Dr

Amenities
This grand 4 bed, 2 and a half bath home is a must see! Great layout, private master bed downstairs with the rest up, great kitchen that over looks family room. Vaulted Ceilings and big rooms, wood burning fireplace, ceiling fans, walk in closets, sprinkler system fenced yard, wood laminate flooring, 2 living areas, and master on 1st floor makes this floor-plan very functional. Great backyard. Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializeddallas.com
Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195
We provide full service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com.