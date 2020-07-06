All apartments in McKinney
2305 Summit Dr

2305 Summit Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2305 Summit Drive, McKinney, TX 75071
High Pointe

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This grand 4 bed, 2 and a half bath home is a must see! Great layout, private master bed downstairs with the rest up, great kitchen that over looks family room. Vaulted Ceilings and big rooms, wood burning fireplace, ceiling fans, walk in closets, sprinkler system fenced yard, wood laminate flooring, 2 living areas, and master on 1st floor makes this floor-plan very functional. Great backyard. Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializeddallas.com

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

We provide full service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2305 Summit Dr have any available units?
2305 Summit Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 2305 Summit Dr have?
Some of 2305 Summit Dr's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2305 Summit Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2305 Summit Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2305 Summit Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2305 Summit Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2305 Summit Dr offer parking?
No, 2305 Summit Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2305 Summit Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2305 Summit Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2305 Summit Dr have a pool?
No, 2305 Summit Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2305 Summit Dr have accessible units?
No, 2305 Summit Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2305 Summit Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2305 Summit Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

