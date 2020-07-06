2217 Oleander Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

STUNNING 4 bedroom with all the right touches! Kitchen updates include granite counter tops and travertine backsplash, ALL black appliances, including REFRIGERATOR AND GAS COOKTOP!! Lush wood tile flooring and ceramic tile makes for easy clean up! Arches and niches add character, while fireplace adds warmth and ambiance. All bedrooms are upstairs, leaving the downstairs free for entertaining. Master bath is an indoor retreat with garden tub great for a soak, separate shower, large walk in closet! Backyard is adorned with two separate concrete areas and landscaping. Great outdoor space for getting lost in a book, relaxing, entertaining - ENJOYING! Comfort and Aesthetic Appeal! Won't last long - view today!