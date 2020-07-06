All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 2217 Oleander Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
2217 Oleander Way
Last updated December 29 2019 at 1:26 PM

2217 Oleander Way

2217 Oleander Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2217 Oleander Way, McKinney, TX 75071

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
STUNNING 4 bedroom with all the right touches! Kitchen updates include granite counter tops and travertine backsplash, ALL black appliances, including REFRIGERATOR AND GAS COOKTOP!! Lush wood tile flooring and ceramic tile makes for easy clean up! Arches and niches add character, while fireplace adds warmth and ambiance. All bedrooms are upstairs, leaving the downstairs free for entertaining. Master bath is an indoor retreat with garden tub great for a soak, separate shower, large walk in closet! Backyard is adorned with two separate concrete areas and landscaping. Great outdoor space for getting lost in a book, relaxing, entertaining - ENJOYING! Comfort and Aesthetic Appeal! Won't last long - view today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2217 Oleander Way have any available units?
2217 Oleander Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 2217 Oleander Way have?
Some of 2217 Oleander Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2217 Oleander Way currently offering any rent specials?
2217 Oleander Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2217 Oleander Way pet-friendly?
No, 2217 Oleander Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 2217 Oleander Way offer parking?
Yes, 2217 Oleander Way offers parking.
Does 2217 Oleander Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2217 Oleander Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2217 Oleander Way have a pool?
No, 2217 Oleander Way does not have a pool.
Does 2217 Oleander Way have accessible units?
No, 2217 Oleander Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2217 Oleander Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2217 Oleander Way has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bexley at WestRidge
401 S Coit Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
Retreat at Stonebridge Ranch
1920 Grassmere Ln
McKinney, TX 75071
The Avenues at Craig Ranch
8700 Stacy Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
The Atlantic McKinney Ranch
5500 McKinney Place Dr
McKinney, TX 75070
Davis at the Square
260 East Davis Street
McKinney, TX 75069
ReNew McKinney
600 S Graves St
McKinney, TX 75069
The Reserve at Stonebridge Ranch
2305 S Custer Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
Cypress
4690 W Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center