McKinney, TX
2209 Kingsdale Court
Last updated July 19 2019

2209 Kingsdale Court

2209 Kingsdale Court · No Longer Available
Location

2209 Kingsdale Court, McKinney, TX 75071

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful and well maintained 4-2-2 one story home located quiet cul-de-sac. Close to HWY 380 and 75, a few minuses to New Costco.Open and spacious floor plan, Bright and light. Large covered porches in front and professionally landscaped backyard has cover patio. Split bedroom design and front bedroom make a nice office or 4th bedroom. Many Upgrade: Laminate wood flooring and Ceramic tiles throughout. In kitchen: Stainless steel appliances, high quality granite countertop, tumbled marble back splash, 42 inch Maple cabinets, ceiling lighting fixtures. Cedar fence with two gates. Sprinkler system. Must see.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2209 Kingsdale Court have any available units?
2209 Kingsdale Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 2209 Kingsdale Court have?
Some of 2209 Kingsdale Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2209 Kingsdale Court currently offering any rent specials?
2209 Kingsdale Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2209 Kingsdale Court pet-friendly?
No, 2209 Kingsdale Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 2209 Kingsdale Court offer parking?
Yes, 2209 Kingsdale Court offers parking.
Does 2209 Kingsdale Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2209 Kingsdale Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2209 Kingsdale Court have a pool?
No, 2209 Kingsdale Court does not have a pool.
Does 2209 Kingsdale Court have accessible units?
No, 2209 Kingsdale Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2209 Kingsdale Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2209 Kingsdale Court has units with dishwashers.

