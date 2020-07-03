2209 Kingsdale Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful and well maintained 4-2-2 one story home located quiet cul-de-sac. Close to HWY 380 and 75, a few minuses to New Costco.Open and spacious floor plan, Bright and light. Large covered porches in front and professionally landscaped backyard has cover patio. Split bedroom design and front bedroom make a nice office or 4th bedroom. Many Upgrade: Laminate wood flooring and Ceramic tiles throughout. In kitchen: Stainless steel appliances, high quality granite countertop, tumbled marble back splash, 42 inch Maple cabinets, ceiling lighting fixtures. Cedar fence with two gates. Sprinkler system. Must see.