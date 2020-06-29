All apartments in McKinney
Last updated June 29 2019 at 2:09 AM

2207 Summit Drive

2207 Summit Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2207 Summit Drive, McKinney, TX 75071
High Pointe

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully updated single story home in McKinney. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath features easy to maintain tile and wood look floors throughout, no carpet. The updated kitchen offers gorgeous granite counter-tops, a gas range and plenty of counter-top space for preparing meals. Entertain family and friends in the two spacious living areas and formal dining room. The over-sized master is private from the secondary bedrooms and has a walk-in closet an updated en suite. There's plenty of space to store lawn equipment in the two storage sheds. Includes washer, dryer and refrigerator. Excellent location across from High School and Highways. Don't miss it!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2207 Summit Drive have any available units?
2207 Summit Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 2207 Summit Drive have?
Some of 2207 Summit Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2207 Summit Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2207 Summit Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2207 Summit Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2207 Summit Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 2207 Summit Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2207 Summit Drive offers parking.
Does 2207 Summit Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2207 Summit Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2207 Summit Drive have a pool?
No, 2207 Summit Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2207 Summit Drive have accessible units?
No, 2207 Summit Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2207 Summit Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2207 Summit Drive has units with dishwashers.

