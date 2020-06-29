2207 Summit Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully updated single story home in McKinney. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath features easy to maintain tile and wood look floors throughout, no carpet. The updated kitchen offers gorgeous granite counter-tops, a gas range and plenty of counter-top space for preparing meals. Entertain family and friends in the two spacious living areas and formal dining room. The over-sized master is private from the secondary bedrooms and has a walk-in closet an updated en suite. There's plenty of space to store lawn equipment in the two storage sheds. Includes washer, dryer and refrigerator. Excellent location across from High School and Highways. Don't miss it!