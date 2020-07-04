All apartments in McKinney
Last updated August 24 2019 at 2:54 AM

213 Whitman Drive

213 Whitman Drive · No Longer Available
Location

213 Whitman Drive, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Move in Ready!! Stunning single story home in pristine condition in the beautiful Reserve at Westridge. This delightful home will captivate you from the moment you walk in the front door. This home offers beautiful open concept living, gourmet kitchen w granite counters, large island, SS appliances, gas cooktop & oversized tile flooring. The living room has wood flooring with a cast stone fireplace. Spacious master w dual sinks, sep shower, bathtub & walk-in closet.Dedicated utility room.Great storage in garage. Beautiful covered patio with backyard grassy area.Meticulous home with many upgrades.Desirable Prosper ISD. Fabulous common area, resort style pool, slides,splash pad, playground and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 213 Whitman Drive have any available units?
213 Whitman Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 213 Whitman Drive have?
Some of 213 Whitman Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 213 Whitman Drive currently offering any rent specials?
213 Whitman Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 213 Whitman Drive pet-friendly?
No, 213 Whitman Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 213 Whitman Drive offer parking?
Yes, 213 Whitman Drive offers parking.
Does 213 Whitman Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 213 Whitman Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 213 Whitman Drive have a pool?
Yes, 213 Whitman Drive has a pool.
Does 213 Whitman Drive have accessible units?
No, 213 Whitman Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 213 Whitman Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 213 Whitman Drive has units with dishwashers.

