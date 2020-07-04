213 Whitman Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Move in Ready!! Stunning single story home in pristine condition in the beautiful Reserve at Westridge. This delightful home will captivate you from the moment you walk in the front door. This home offers beautiful open concept living, gourmet kitchen w granite counters, large island, SS appliances, gas cooktop & oversized tile flooring. The living room has wood flooring with a cast stone fireplace. Spacious master w dual sinks, sep shower, bathtub & walk-in closet.Dedicated utility room.Great storage in garage. Beautiful covered patio with backyard grassy area.Meticulous home with many upgrades.Desirable Prosper ISD. Fabulous common area, resort style pool, slides,splash pad, playground and more!