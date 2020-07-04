All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 2105 Indigo Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
2105 Indigo Drive
Last updated January 21 2020 at 5:26 AM

2105 Indigo Drive

2105 Indigo Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2105 Indigo Drive, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
playground
pool
media room
AVAL NOW - Open & Bright WEST facing Floor plan featuring 4 bedroom 3.5 bath home in McKinney with Frisco Schools. Impressive foyer with elegant staircase & tall ceilings. Cozy Family room with Wood floors & stone fire place. Kitchen with Granite counters, SS appliances, Gas cook top with exhaust venting out. Master Bedroom & another bedroom with full bath on 1st floor with huge closet. Large size Master Bedroom with luxurious master bath with Granite vanities, Shower & tub. Game Room & Media room on second floor with 2 additional bedrooms with half bath & JACK & JILL bath with walk-in closets. Media room includes the screen & speakers. 2 pool, playground & paid golf on Texas with 6 par 5's! STRICTLY NO PETS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2105 Indigo Drive have any available units?
2105 Indigo Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 2105 Indigo Drive have?
Some of 2105 Indigo Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2105 Indigo Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2105 Indigo Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2105 Indigo Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2105 Indigo Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 2105 Indigo Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2105 Indigo Drive offers parking.
Does 2105 Indigo Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2105 Indigo Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2105 Indigo Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2105 Indigo Drive has a pool.
Does 2105 Indigo Drive have accessible units?
No, 2105 Indigo Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2105 Indigo Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2105 Indigo Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Adley Craig Ranch
8951 McCutchins Drive
McKinney, TX 75070
The Venue Craig Ranch
4651 S Custer Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
The Avenues at Craig Ranch
8700 Stacy Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
McKinney Square
6600 McKinney Ranch Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Kinwood
3300 N McDonald St
McKinney, TX 75071
Cliffs of Eldorado
1300 Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75069
Raleigh House Apartments
4450 S Ridge Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
Discovery at Rowlett Creek
4101 S Custer Rd
McKinney, TX 75070

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center