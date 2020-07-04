2105 Indigo Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking playground pool media room

AVAL NOW - Open & Bright WEST facing Floor plan featuring 4 bedroom 3.5 bath home in McKinney with Frisco Schools. Impressive foyer with elegant staircase & tall ceilings. Cozy Family room with Wood floors & stone fire place. Kitchen with Granite counters, SS appliances, Gas cook top with exhaust venting out. Master Bedroom & another bedroom with full bath on 1st floor with huge closet. Large size Master Bedroom with luxurious master bath with Granite vanities, Shower & tub. Game Room & Media room on second floor with 2 additional bedrooms with half bath & JACK & JILL bath with walk-in closets. Media room includes the screen & speakers. 2 pool, playground & paid golf on Texas with 6 par 5's! STRICTLY NO PETS.