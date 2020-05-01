All apartments in McKinney
Last updated August 22 2019 at 6:44 AM

2100 Indigo Drive

2100 Indigo Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2100 Indigo Drive, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
new construction
pet friendly
*Available 10-1 - Beautiful 2015 built, 3477SF , 2 story home with all the newest features, huge corner lot!! Home includes Stainless Steel appliances with Granite counter tops. It has 5 bedrooms with 4 baths, Game room and Media Room. Two bedrooms and two full bath down. Home is energy star 3.0 certified!!.PETS CASE BY CASE, owner pays HOA dues. Photos in MLS taken when home was vacant. You can apply online & pay app fee after we pre screen the application. app fee $45,Follow Lease Application instructions & send all documents via email, then will tell you how to apply online.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2100 Indigo Drive have any available units?
2100 Indigo Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 2100 Indigo Drive have?
Some of 2100 Indigo Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2100 Indigo Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2100 Indigo Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2100 Indigo Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2100 Indigo Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2100 Indigo Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2100 Indigo Drive offers parking.
Does 2100 Indigo Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2100 Indigo Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2100 Indigo Drive have a pool?
No, 2100 Indigo Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2100 Indigo Drive have accessible units?
No, 2100 Indigo Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2100 Indigo Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2100 Indigo Drive has units with dishwashers.

