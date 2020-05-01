2100 Indigo Drive

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher pet friendly new construction parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking cats allowed dogs allowed media room new construction pet friendly

*Available 10-1 - Beautiful 2015 built, 3477SF , 2 story home with all the newest features, huge corner lot!! Home includes Stainless Steel appliances with Granite counter tops. It has 5 bedrooms with 4 baths, Game room and Media Room. Two bedrooms and two full bath down. Home is energy star 3.0 certified!!.PETS CASE BY CASE, owner pays HOA dues. Photos in MLS taken when home was vacant. You can apply online & pay app fee after we pre screen the application. app fee $45,Follow Lease Application instructions & send all documents via email, then will tell you how to apply online.