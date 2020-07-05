202 Devonshire Court

Amenities

hardwood floors garage game room carpet

Beautifully maintained home situated on a cul-de-sac lot in the heart of McKinney. Home offers 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and game room. Large master with luxurious bath featuring a jetted tub and separate vanities. Second floor offers oversized secondary bedrooms and game room. Kitchen features include glass backsplash, Corian countertops and island. Recent updates include roof, thermal windows, exterior paint, upstairs carpet, hot water heater, and wood floors. Tornado shelter in garage. Within walking distance to the highly acclaimed Imagine International Academy.