McKinney, TX
202 Devonshire Court
Last updated April 25 2019 at 1:21 AM

202 Devonshire Court

202 Devonshire Court · No Longer Available
Location

202 Devonshire Court, McKinney, TX 75071

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
game room
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Beautifully maintained home situated on a cul-de-sac lot in the heart of McKinney. Home offers 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and game room. Large master with luxurious bath featuring a jetted tub and separate vanities. Second floor offers oversized secondary bedrooms and game room. Kitchen features include glass backsplash, Corian countertops and island. Recent updates include roof, thermal windows, exterior paint, upstairs carpet, hot water heater, and wood floors. Tornado shelter in garage. Within walking distance to the highly acclaimed Imagine International Academy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 202 Devonshire Court have any available units?
202 Devonshire Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 202 Devonshire Court have?
Some of 202 Devonshire Court's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and game room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 202 Devonshire Court currently offering any rent specials?
202 Devonshire Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 202 Devonshire Court pet-friendly?
No, 202 Devonshire Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 202 Devonshire Court offer parking?
Yes, 202 Devonshire Court offers parking.
Does 202 Devonshire Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 202 Devonshire Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 202 Devonshire Court have a pool?
No, 202 Devonshire Court does not have a pool.
Does 202 Devonshire Court have accessible units?
No, 202 Devonshire Court does not have accessible units.
Does 202 Devonshire Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 202 Devonshire Court does not have units with dishwashers.

