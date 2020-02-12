1708 Pecan Valley Drive

Amenities
**MOVE-IN-READY** McKinney ISD. Lennar Home in Stone Bridge Ranch located on a Golf Course Lot. Beautiful 4 Bed 2.5 Bath, 3 living area, gameroom, 2 story home with 3 car garage. Large family room with fireplace, high ceilings, open kitchen with Corian counter top, good size island & large breakfast area. Master with walk-in closet, separate tub and shower with dual vanities. Large living area and 3 bedrooms are all good size on 2nd floor. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms. West Ridge 9 holes Golf course view at backyard. Easy access to HWY 121, HWY 75, HWY 380 & Eldorado PKWY, school & shopping center. Tenant and tenant agents to verify all information provide. New Roof replaced on Jan 2018. Pets are case by case.