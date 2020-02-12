All apartments in McKinney
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1708 Pecan Valley Drive

1708 Pecan Valley Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1708 Pecan Valley Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Stonebridge Ranch

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
**MOVE-IN-READY** McKinney ISD. Lennar Home in Stone Bridge Ranch located on a Golf Course Lot. Beautiful 4 Bed 2.5 Bath, 3 living area, gameroom, 2 story home with 3 car garage. Large family room with fireplace, high ceilings, open kitchen with Corian counter top, good size island & large breakfast area. Master with walk-in closet, separate tub and shower with dual vanities. Large living area and 3 bedrooms are all good size on 2nd floor. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms. West Ridge 9 holes Golf course view at backyard. Easy access to HWY 121, HWY 75, HWY 380 & Eldorado PKWY, school & shopping center. Tenant and tenant agents to verify all information provide. New Roof replaced on Jan 2018. Pets are case by case.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1708 Pecan Valley Drive have any available units?
1708 Pecan Valley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 1708 Pecan Valley Drive have?
Some of 1708 Pecan Valley Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1708 Pecan Valley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1708 Pecan Valley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1708 Pecan Valley Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1708 Pecan Valley Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1708 Pecan Valley Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1708 Pecan Valley Drive offers parking.
Does 1708 Pecan Valley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1708 Pecan Valley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1708 Pecan Valley Drive have a pool?
No, 1708 Pecan Valley Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1708 Pecan Valley Drive have accessible units?
No, 1708 Pecan Valley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1708 Pecan Valley Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1708 Pecan Valley Drive has units with dishwashers.

