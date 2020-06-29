1528 Timber Edge Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking garage

Beautiful homes lies in a quiet location of Stonebridge Ranch neighborhood. Amazing open floor plan great for entertaining! Wet bar, wine nook, granite in kitchen and master bath, updated light fixtures and beautiful hardwood floors. Huge Master Bedroom with his and hers walk in closets. Massive Gameroom up! Refrigerator included.

All applicants 18 years old are required to fill out application. Combined income 3X the rent, 600+ credit score with no criminal records, eviction records, and collection records.