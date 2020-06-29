All apartments in McKinney
Last updated October 7 2019 at 2:55 AM

1528 Timber Edge Drive

1528 Timber Edge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1528 Timber Edge Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Stonebridge Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Beautiful homes lies in a quiet location of Stonebridge Ranch neighborhood. Amazing open floor plan great for entertaining! Wet bar, wine nook, granite in kitchen and master bath, updated light fixtures and beautiful hardwood floors. Huge Master Bedroom with his and hers walk in closets. Massive Gameroom up! Refrigerator included.
All applicants 18 years old are required to fill out application. Combined income 3X the rent, 600+ credit score with no criminal records, eviction records, and collection records.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1528 Timber Edge Drive have any available units?
1528 Timber Edge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 1528 Timber Edge Drive have?
Some of 1528 Timber Edge Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1528 Timber Edge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1528 Timber Edge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1528 Timber Edge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1528 Timber Edge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 1528 Timber Edge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1528 Timber Edge Drive offers parking.
Does 1528 Timber Edge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1528 Timber Edge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1528 Timber Edge Drive have a pool?
No, 1528 Timber Edge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1528 Timber Edge Drive have accessible units?
No, 1528 Timber Edge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1528 Timber Edge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1528 Timber Edge Drive has units with dishwashers.

