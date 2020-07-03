1512 Dun Loggin Drive

Amenities

Very Spacious, Bright home with plenty of natural light and open floor plan. All wood floors thru out home. Open layout with excellent layout. Kitchen is large and has plenty of storage. Study has french doors and 3 other good sized rooms. Excellent community with good schools and amenities. Pool, playgrounds and trails. Close to malls, highways, dining and so a great location. Backyard is private with some open area. A must see. Wont last Long. colored bedrooms are all neutral in the home now.