1512 Dun Loggin Drive
Last updated March 6 2020 at 11:13 PM

1512 Dun Loggin Drive

1512 Dun Loggin Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1512 Dun Loggin Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Westridge

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pool
playground
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
Property Amenities
playground
pool
Very Spacious, Bright home with plenty of natural light and open floor plan. All wood floors thru out home. Open layout with excellent layout. Kitchen is large and has plenty of storage. Study has french doors and 3 other good sized rooms. Excellent community with good schools and amenities. Pool, playgrounds and trails. Close to malls, highways, dining and so a great location. Backyard is private with some open area. A must see. Wont last Long. colored bedrooms are all neutral in the home now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

