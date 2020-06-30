All apartments in McKinney
1504 Lauren Creek Lane
1504 Lauren Creek Lane

1504 Lauren Creek Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1504 Lauren Creek Lane, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
dog park
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
game room
parking
garage
media room
Media rm,Office,2 bdrms down & a balcony.This DR Horton,2 story,bright open flr plan with high ceilings is located in coveted Frisco ISD. Oversize granite kitchen countertop with a gas cook top and a vent.Well lit large game room upstairs along with an oversize 3rd bedroom and a media room or 2nd master bdrm. 1st floor provides an office space or lvrm 2.Convenint upstair's balcony along with covered downstairs patio.Extended concrete patio at the back for gatherings.Coveted location,Trailpointe Reserve at Westridge offers RESORT-STYLE AMENITIES like WATERPARK w-tube slide, Splash Park,dog park & more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1504 Lauren Creek Lane have any available units?
1504 Lauren Creek Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 1504 Lauren Creek Lane have?
Some of 1504 Lauren Creek Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1504 Lauren Creek Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1504 Lauren Creek Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1504 Lauren Creek Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1504 Lauren Creek Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1504 Lauren Creek Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1504 Lauren Creek Lane offers parking.
Does 1504 Lauren Creek Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1504 Lauren Creek Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1504 Lauren Creek Lane have a pool?
No, 1504 Lauren Creek Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1504 Lauren Creek Lane have accessible units?
No, 1504 Lauren Creek Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1504 Lauren Creek Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1504 Lauren Creek Lane has units with dishwashers.

