1504 Lauren Creek Lane

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park game room parking garage media room

Media rm,Office,2 bdrms down & a balcony.This DR Horton,2 story,bright open flr plan with high ceilings is located in coveted Frisco ISD. Oversize granite kitchen countertop with a gas cook top and a vent.Well lit large game room upstairs along with an oversize 3rd bedroom and a media room or 2nd master bdrm. 1st floor provides an office space or lvrm 2.Convenint upstair's balcony along with covered downstairs patio.Extended concrete patio at the back for gatherings.Coveted location,Trailpointe Reserve at Westridge offers RESORT-STYLE AMENITIES like WATERPARK w-tube slide, Splash Park,dog park & more!