1409 West University, B
Last updated June 19 2020 at 1:25 AM

1409 West University, B

1409 West University Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1409 West University Drive, McKinney, TX 75069

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
internet access
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Awesome Location.... 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom 1 story duplex with fenced backyard and a single detached garage. Updated low E windows, refinished hardwoods, new interior paint,all electric, central heat and air, washer/dryer in unit. Off street parking limited - 2 spaces. Sorry no vouchers.

Within walking distance to many local businesses, restaurants and shopping. Easy Access to SH 380 for easy commute to work. Conveniently located close to Allen, Anna, Bland, Blue Ridge, Celeste, Copeville, Fairview, Fate, Farmersville, Greenville, Josephine, Lavon, Lowery Crossing, Lucas, McKinney, Melissa, Merit, Murphy, Nevada, Princeton, Quinlan, Rockwall, Royse City, Sachse, and Wylie. Collin County, Hunt County, Rockwall County.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

