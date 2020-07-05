1409 West University, B

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage internet access

Awesome Location.... 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom 1 story duplex with fenced backyard and a single detached garage. Updated low E windows, refinished hardwoods, new interior paint,all electric, central heat and air, washer/dryer in unit. Off street parking limited - 2 spaces. Sorry no vouchers.



Within walking distance to many local businesses, restaurants and shopping. Easy Access to SH 380 for easy commute to work. Conveniently located close to Allen, Anna, Bland, Blue Ridge, Celeste, Copeville, Fairview, Fate, Farmersville, Greenville, Josephine, Lavon, Lowery Crossing, Lucas, McKinney, Melissa, Merit, Murphy, Nevada, Princeton, Quinlan, Rockwall, Royse City, Sachse, and Wylie. Collin County, Hunt County, Rockwall County.