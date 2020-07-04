All apartments in McKinney
1405 Westmont Dr.

1405 Westmont Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1405 Westmont Dr, McKinney, TX 75070
Eldorado

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful Home in Gated Community - Beautiful gated community in a great location. Open floor plan with 12 foot ceilings. Spacious formal dining area great for entertaining. Huge kitchen with granite countertops open to the family room. Master retreat with private bathroom and walk in closet. Fresh paint inside and out. Pergola over concrete patio with large trees makes for a backyard paradise. Community Pool! Owner pays HOA dues. Pets on case by case basis. $300 pet deposit. $35 monthly pet fee/additional $25 for second pet. Apply online at legacy380.com. $45 application fee per applicant. $125 one time administration fee at move in. Tenant or tenant's agent to verify all information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

