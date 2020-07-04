1405 Westmont Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful Home in Gated Community - Beautiful gated community in a great location. Open floor plan with 12 foot ceilings. Spacious formal dining area great for entertaining. Huge kitchen with granite countertops open to the family room. Master retreat with private bathroom and walk in closet. Fresh paint inside and out. Pergola over concrete patio with large trees makes for a backyard paradise. Community Pool! Owner pays HOA dues. Pets on case by case basis. $300 pet deposit. $35 monthly pet fee/additional $25 for second pet. Apply online at legacy380.com. $45 application fee per applicant. $125 one time administration fee at move in. Tenant or tenant's agent to verify all information.



(RLNE5114655)