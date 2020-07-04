Beautiful Home in Gated Community - Beautiful gated community in a great location. Open floor plan with 12 foot ceilings. Spacious formal dining area great for entertaining. Huge kitchen with granite countertops open to the family room. Master retreat with private bathroom and walk in closet. Fresh paint inside and out. Pergola over concrete patio with large trees makes for a backyard paradise. Community Pool! Owner pays HOA dues. Pets on case by case basis. $300 pet deposit. $35 monthly pet fee/additional $25 for second pet. Apply online at legacy380.com. $45 application fee per applicant. $125 one time administration fee at move in. Tenant or tenant's agent to verify all information.
(RLNE5114655)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1405 Westmont Dr. have any available units?
1405 Westmont Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 1405 Westmont Dr. have?
Some of 1405 Westmont Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1405 Westmont Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
1405 Westmont Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1405 Westmont Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1405 Westmont Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 1405 Westmont Dr. offer parking?
No, 1405 Westmont Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 1405 Westmont Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1405 Westmont Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1405 Westmont Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 1405 Westmont Dr. has a pool.
Does 1405 Westmont Dr. have accessible units?
No, 1405 Westmont Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 1405 Westmont Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1405 Westmont Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
