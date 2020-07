Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Half duplex for rent close to Downtown Mckinney. Close to everything! 2 beds, 1 bath, 1 covered parking. Washer-Dryer included! Quarterly pest control and yard maintenance is also included. The yard is shared with the other side of the duplex so no strictly outside pets. No felonies, must make 3 times rent, minimum of 650 credit score or extra deposit required. Available Jan 3, 2020.