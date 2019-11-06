All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 1224 Somerset Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
1224 Somerset Dr
Last updated September 21 2019 at 3:27 PM

1224 Somerset Dr

1224 Somerset Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Stonebridge Ranch
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all

Location

1224 Somerset Dr, McKinney, TX 75070
Stonebridge Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1224 Somerset Dr Available 10/01/19 House For Lease Back to Golf Course View! - Come quickly to see this beautiful McKinney home on the Stonebridge Ranch Golf Course. Updated kitchen with corian counters, double ovens and a counter height island. Master Bedroom and the Living room are both overlooking the golf course and two guest bedrooms and a study separated from the master. This home offers an open floorplan,stained concrete floors, wood floors in the living room, a stamped concrete back patio and so much more.

[Tenant & Tenant's agent to verify schools, room sizes, all info in listing prior to leasing]
Please go to 31realty.net, click (Rent), click (View Details) in this property listing to get more information and then click (Contact Us) to schedule showing. Property is not Section 8 approved.

(PET POLICY):
Pet is allowed. Please kindly verify with the landlord's rental property insurance coverage on certain types of breeds. Pet deposit is $350 for each pet, and it is non-refundable.

(RENTAL REQUIREMENT):
Min credit score 600. We will check rental history, income, background and credit history. Monthly Income: prefer 3 times of monthly rent.

(DEPOSIT):
Deposit is 1 month of rent. Extra deposit required to cure background blemishes. Rent and deposit are not negotiable until application is received.

(APPLY):
Please visit www.31realty.net, and find this property on the [Rent] tab, click on [Apply Now] next to the property address.
Application fee is $40 for each person over 18 years old.
Everyone over 18 years old needs to apply separately.
Please include driver license and 2 recent pay stubs.

(RLNE2280977)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1224 Somerset Dr have any available units?
1224 Somerset Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 1224 Somerset Dr have?
Some of 1224 Somerset Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1224 Somerset Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1224 Somerset Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1224 Somerset Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1224 Somerset Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1224 Somerset Dr offer parking?
No, 1224 Somerset Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1224 Somerset Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1224 Somerset Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1224 Somerset Dr have a pool?
No, 1224 Somerset Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1224 Somerset Dr have accessible units?
No, 1224 Somerset Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1224 Somerset Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1224 Somerset Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Find a Sublet
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Central Park At Craig Ranch
7920 Collin David South Drive
McKinney, TX 75070
Bent Creek
123 Wilson Creek Blvd
McKinney, TX 75069
The Venue Craig Ranch
4651 S Custer Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
Ashton Oaks
2003 Skyline Dr
McKinney, TX 75071
Orion McKinney
2580 Collin McKinney Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Saxon Woods
4490 Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Cliffs of Eldorado
1300 Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75069
1701 at Eldorado
1701 Park Central
McKinney, TX 75069

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center