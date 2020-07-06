All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 1209 Nocona Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
1209 Nocona Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1209 Nocona Drive

1209 Nocona Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1209 Nocona Drive, McKinney, TX 75071

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
fireplace
game room
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
Application received and working on verifications...This home is beautiful, clean and has 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, with a game room upstairs. Tile in all wet areas and in entry and carpet in all bedrooms. Granite countertops in the kitchen. Smooth top electric range. This house comes with the fridge. All bedrooms are downstairs. Master bedroom is nice sized and master closed is large. Master bath with dual vanities, separate shower and garden tub. 4th bedroom separate from bedroom 2 and 3. This is a great home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1209 Nocona Drive have any available units?
1209 Nocona Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 1209 Nocona Drive have?
Some of 1209 Nocona Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1209 Nocona Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1209 Nocona Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1209 Nocona Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1209 Nocona Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 1209 Nocona Drive offer parking?
No, 1209 Nocona Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1209 Nocona Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1209 Nocona Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1209 Nocona Drive have a pool?
No, 1209 Nocona Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1209 Nocona Drive have accessible units?
No, 1209 Nocona Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1209 Nocona Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1209 Nocona Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bexley at WestRidge
401 S Coit Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
Bent Creek
123 Wilson Creek Blvd
McKinney, TX 75069
Retreat at Stonebridge Ranch
1920 Grassmere Ln
McKinney, TX 75071
The Avenues at Craig Ranch
8700 Stacy Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
Ashton Oaks
2003 Skyline Dr
McKinney, TX 75071
Orion McKinney
2580 Collin McKinney Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Saxon Woods
4490 Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Rustic on McKinney
2700 N Brook Dr
McKinney, TX 75070

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center