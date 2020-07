Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage pool playground

Spacious home located within yards of the Westridge Golf Course, community pool and playground. 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath with 3 living areas and 2 dining areas. New laminate wood in all bedrooms and living rooms. Master is down with 3 bedrooms and 1 living room upstairs. Granite counters in kitchen.