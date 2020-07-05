All apartments in McKinney
Last updated September 25 2019 at 10:52 PM

1116 Chapel Hill Court

1116 Chapel Hill Court · No Longer Available
Location

1116 Chapel Hill Court, McKinney, TX 75069

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully landscaped 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with a large backyard and enclosed patio! This open concept home is filled with beautiful hardwood flooring, granite counter tops, and so much more. The kitchen come with plenty of cabinet space, stainless steel appliances, and a breakfast bar overlooking the living area which is perfect for entertaining guests. The spacious master suite features a garden tub and an over-sized separate shower area. Spend a nice, relaxing evening in the comfort of this gorgeous backyard patio.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1116 Chapel Hill Court have any available units?
1116 Chapel Hill Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 1116 Chapel Hill Court have?
Some of 1116 Chapel Hill Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1116 Chapel Hill Court currently offering any rent specials?
1116 Chapel Hill Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1116 Chapel Hill Court pet-friendly?
No, 1116 Chapel Hill Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 1116 Chapel Hill Court offer parking?
Yes, 1116 Chapel Hill Court offers parking.
Does 1116 Chapel Hill Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1116 Chapel Hill Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1116 Chapel Hill Court have a pool?
No, 1116 Chapel Hill Court does not have a pool.
Does 1116 Chapel Hill Court have accessible units?
No, 1116 Chapel Hill Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1116 Chapel Hill Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1116 Chapel Hill Court does not have units with dishwashers.

