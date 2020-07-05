1116 Chapel Hill Court

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully landscaped 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with a large backyard and enclosed patio! This open concept home is filled with beautiful hardwood flooring, granite counter tops, and so much more. The kitchen come with plenty of cabinet space, stainless steel appliances, and a breakfast bar overlooking the living area which is perfect for entertaining guests. The spacious master suite features a garden tub and an over-sized separate shower area. Spend a nice, relaxing evening in the comfort of this gorgeous backyard patio.