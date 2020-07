Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Handsome, upgraded Gehan one story in coveted Fairway Village, on a golf course view lot. High ceilings, interesting arches, bay windows and architectural details. Solid oak wood flooring, carpet in all bedrooms, 2-inch wood blinds through-out, island kitchen, family room with fireplace. Jetted tub in master bath. Island kitchen opens to the family. 4th bedroom with French door can be a formal study. Location and lifestyle! Two year-lease preferred.