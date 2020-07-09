All apartments in McKinney
Last updated April 10 2020 at 5:23 PM

1102 W Hunt

1102 West Hunt Street · No Longer Available
Location

1102 West Hunt Street, McKinney, TX 75069

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Adorable fully furnished 3 bed 2 bath cottage nestled in bungalow row in McKinney's highly sought after Historic District! No detail has been overlooked in this wonderfully designed & decorated historic cottage! This home has all the comforts of modern luxury including a subway tile walk-in shower with rainfall shower head, French Tunisian linens on all of the beds, & a stainless steel gas range in the kitchen, while keeping with the historic character of it's time such as beautiful original hard wood floors & ship lap throughout. Enjoy your evenings on the porch, or sit on the patio around the fire. Available immediately for month to month or short term rental. All utilities & high speed internet included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1102 W Hunt have any available units?
1102 W Hunt doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 1102 W Hunt have?
Some of 1102 W Hunt's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1102 W Hunt currently offering any rent specials?
1102 W Hunt is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1102 W Hunt pet-friendly?
No, 1102 W Hunt is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 1102 W Hunt offer parking?
Yes, 1102 W Hunt offers parking.
Does 1102 W Hunt have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1102 W Hunt does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1102 W Hunt have a pool?
No, 1102 W Hunt does not have a pool.
Does 1102 W Hunt have accessible units?
No, 1102 W Hunt does not have accessible units.
Does 1102 W Hunt have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1102 W Hunt has units with dishwashers.

