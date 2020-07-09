1102 W Hunt

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking stainless steel some paid utils

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities parking internet access

Adorable fully furnished 3 bed 2 bath cottage nestled in bungalow row in McKinney's highly sought after Historic District! No detail has been overlooked in this wonderfully designed & decorated historic cottage! This home has all the comforts of modern luxury including a subway tile walk-in shower with rainfall shower head, French Tunisian linens on all of the beds, & a stainless steel gas range in the kitchen, while keeping with the historic character of it's time such as beautiful original hard wood floors & ship lap throughout. Enjoy your evenings on the porch, or sit on the patio around the fire. Available immediately for month to month or short term rental. All utilities & high speed internet included.