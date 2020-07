Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Rare 1,300+ square feet half-duplex in McKinney! Two good size bedrooms with two full bathrooms. Kitchen is perfect for the cook with lots of counter space. Recently remodeled with new carpet, paint and more. Long drive way and extra exterior storage. Conveniently located near schools, shopping, hospitals and highways. Pets welcome. Come see and make this your next spacious home today! Recently added - New Fridge and New Stove!