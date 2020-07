Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Lovely like new home in sought after Westridge! Less than 5 years old with many upgrades and custom touches. This home features hand scraped wood floors and plantation shutters throughout. Large study that can double as a bedroom with custom built in cabinetry. Bathrooms have beautiful cararra marble and grey stained cabinets. Gourmet kitchen has advantium ovenmicrowave and gas cooktop, expansive island, and custom cabinet shelving from Shelf Genie.