Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel fireplace

Beautiful American Legend Homes 2 story in the desirable Heights at Westridge subdivision. Frisco ISD! Light and bright and feels like home. Gorgeous stone fireplace with raised hearth and gas starter. Granite counters and island. Stainless steel appliances. Downstairs master features garden tub, separate shower and dual sinks. Additional bedroom down. Study. Stone back patio has both covered and open areas. Easy access to major roads.