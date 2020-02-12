10629 Sexton Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room pool

BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED HOME! NORTH FACING. FRISCO ISD. The bright & open island kitchen boasts granite countertops, upgraded stainless steel appliances & a gas range! Unwind in the spacious family room featuring extensive hardwood flooring, a cozy gas-log fireplace & tons of natural light! Entertain in the expansive game room or escape to your master retreat complete with dual sinks, a garden tub, separate shower & a HUGE walk-in closet! All bedrooms offer walk-in closets! Spend time in the backyard highlighted by a new privacy fence, lush landscaping & a fantastic covered patio including cooling misters! Great location near parks & community pools! Washer, Dryer, and Refrigerator will be provided.