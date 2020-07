Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking pool garage

This 4 Bedroom plus Study Home was featured in the Parade of Homes. Large Gourmet Kitchen with Island, SS Appliances and Granite Counter Tops. Large Master Suite with sitting area. Community Pool, Ponds and other Community Amenities. Large Game Room Up. Study currently being used as a Dining