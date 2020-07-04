10405 Jackson Hole Lane

Amenities

Beautiful 2 Story home in the highly desirable Reserve at Westridge features formal dining, spacious living area, master suite downstairs with separate shower and garden tub, large walk in closet, study, powder bath and gas fireplace. Upstairs features three spacious bedrooms with two full baths. One full bath includes a walk in shower. game room and a media room. Kitchen features granite counters, gas cook top, walk-in-pantry and plenty of cabinet space and water filter!! Access to the pool, catch and release fishing pond. Community has a fun water park access in Reserve at Westridge!!