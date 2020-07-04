All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 10405 Jackson Hole Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
10405 Jackson Hole Lane
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:24 PM

10405 Jackson Hole Lane

10405 Jackson Hole Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

10405 Jackson Hole Lane, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
media room
Beautiful 2 Story home in the highly desirable Reserve at Westridge features formal dining, spacious living area, master suite downstairs with separate shower and garden tub, large walk in closet, study, powder bath and gas fireplace. Upstairs features three spacious bedrooms with two full baths. One full bath includes a walk in shower. game room and a media room. Kitchen features granite counters, gas cook top, walk-in-pantry and plenty of cabinet space and water filter!! Access to the pool, catch and release fishing pond. Community has a fun water park access in Reserve at Westridge!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10405 Jackson Hole Lane have any available units?
10405 Jackson Hole Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 10405 Jackson Hole Lane have?
Some of 10405 Jackson Hole Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10405 Jackson Hole Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10405 Jackson Hole Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10405 Jackson Hole Lane pet-friendly?
No, 10405 Jackson Hole Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 10405 Jackson Hole Lane offer parking?
Yes, 10405 Jackson Hole Lane offers parking.
Does 10405 Jackson Hole Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10405 Jackson Hole Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10405 Jackson Hole Lane have a pool?
Yes, 10405 Jackson Hole Lane has a pool.
Does 10405 Jackson Hole Lane have accessible units?
No, 10405 Jackson Hole Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10405 Jackson Hole Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10405 Jackson Hole Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bexley at WestRidge
401 S Coit Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
Retreat at Stonebridge Ranch
1920 Grassmere Ln
McKinney, TX 75071
Ashton Oaks
2003 Skyline Dr
McKinney, TX 75071
Orion McKinney
2580 Collin McKinney Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Westcreek Apartments
2301 W White Ave
McKinney, TX 75071
Cliffs of Eldorado
1300 Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75069
1701 at Eldorado
1701 Park Central
McKinney, TX 75069
Discovery at Rowlett Creek
4101 S Custer Rd
McKinney, TX 75070

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center