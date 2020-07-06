10216 Kemah Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful Single story home offers 4 bedrooms and 2 baths in the meticulous and ready to move-in conditions.

Split floor plan offer privacy for the master bedroom. Kitchen has granite counter top and stainless steel appliance include refrigerator. Washer and Dryer will be included. Have a huge back yard with covered patio will be great for entertaining. Easy to access to Preston road and Hwy 380.



Landlord offers $400 discount for the last month rent with 2-year signed lease OR $700 discount for the last month rent with 3-year signed lease.