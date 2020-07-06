All apartments in McKinney
10216 Kemah Place
10216 Kemah Place

10216 Kemah Place · No Longer Available
Location

10216 Kemah Place, McKinney, TX 75071

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful Single story home offers 4 bedrooms and 2 baths in the meticulous and ready to move-in conditions.
Split floor plan offer privacy for the master bedroom. Kitchen has granite counter top and stainless steel appliance include refrigerator. Washer and Dryer will be included. Have a huge back yard with covered patio will be great for entertaining. Easy to access to Preston road and Hwy 380.

Landlord offers $400 discount for the last month rent with 2-year signed lease OR $700 discount for the last month rent with 3-year signed lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10216 Kemah Place have any available units?
10216 Kemah Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 10216 Kemah Place have?
Some of 10216 Kemah Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10216 Kemah Place currently offering any rent specials?
10216 Kemah Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10216 Kemah Place pet-friendly?
No, 10216 Kemah Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 10216 Kemah Place offer parking?
Yes, 10216 Kemah Place offers parking.
Does 10216 Kemah Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10216 Kemah Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10216 Kemah Place have a pool?
No, 10216 Kemah Place does not have a pool.
Does 10216 Kemah Place have accessible units?
No, 10216 Kemah Place does not have accessible units.
Does 10216 Kemah Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10216 Kemah Place has units with dishwashers.

