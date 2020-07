Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking pool garage

Frisco ISD! This house features 4 spacious bedrooms all upstairs, 2 and a half baths plus a study downstairs. Ground floor has upgraded laminated wood flooring and new carpet is upstairs. Huge game room is also upstairs! Beautiful big backyard! covered porch! community swimming pool and recreation center. Great location!! close to all highways and shopping centers! its a must see!