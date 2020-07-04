All apartments in McKinney
Last updated January 3 2020 at 3:01 PM

10132 Kingsland Trail

10132 Kingsland Trail · No Longer Available
Location

10132 Kingsland Trail, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Stunning former model home with top of the line finishes! With 3 bdrms, 2 dining areas, a study & a massive laundry room this home has it all! Walking in you are met with an elegant formal dining room on your left & a spacious study with french door entry on the right. Continuing through the home you make it to the kitchen that is a chefs dream! Tons of counter space, great cabinet space, ss appliances & a gas cooktop! The kitchen is open to the family room & breakfast room making it the heart of the home! The grand master retreat has a walk in closet, double vanities, shower & a relaxing garden tub! 2 more bedrooms & a massive laundry room finish out the interior! Huge fenced backyard with great landscaping!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10132 Kingsland Trail have any available units?
10132 Kingsland Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 10132 Kingsland Trail have?
Some of 10132 Kingsland Trail's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10132 Kingsland Trail currently offering any rent specials?
10132 Kingsland Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10132 Kingsland Trail pet-friendly?
No, 10132 Kingsland Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 10132 Kingsland Trail offer parking?
Yes, 10132 Kingsland Trail offers parking.
Does 10132 Kingsland Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10132 Kingsland Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10132 Kingsland Trail have a pool?
No, 10132 Kingsland Trail does not have a pool.
Does 10132 Kingsland Trail have accessible units?
No, 10132 Kingsland Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 10132 Kingsland Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10132 Kingsland Trail has units with dishwashers.

