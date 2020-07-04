10132 Kingsland Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Stunning former model home with top of the line finishes! With 3 bdrms, 2 dining areas, a study & a massive laundry room this home has it all! Walking in you are met with an elegant formal dining room on your left & a spacious study with french door entry on the right. Continuing through the home you make it to the kitchen that is a chefs dream! Tons of counter space, great cabinet space, ss appliances & a gas cooktop! The kitchen is open to the family room & breakfast room making it the heart of the home! The grand master retreat has a walk in closet, double vanities, shower & a relaxing garden tub! 2 more bedrooms & a massive laundry room finish out the interior! Huge fenced backyard with great landscaping!