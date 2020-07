Amenities

patio / balcony garage pool playground fireplace game room

Unit Amenities fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking playground pool garage

This lovely 3 Bed 2 and a half bath home features an open floor plan, larged island kitchen, game room, and covered patio meant for entertaining. Nestled in the Heights of Westridge neighborhood with access to great schools Frisco ISD, close to the community pools, park and playground, this house has it all! Schedule your viewing today!