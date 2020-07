Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park game room parking playground pool garage

Amazing large corner lot in beautiful neighborhood. 4 bedrooms on the first floor and bonus room that can be used as game room upstairs with its on bathroom. Fully updated, granite countertops, tall ceilings, open floor plan. Large backyard with covered patio and ceiling fan. Easy access to Hwy 380. Close to Costco, shopping, restaurants and walking distance to community pool, playground, hiking trails and dog park.